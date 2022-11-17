John Wilson and co to present classical treats galore at Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham

Star conductor John Wilson will wield the baton in the forthcoming Nottingham concert by the Sinfonia of London.

He will be at the helm for a concert by the Sinfonia of London, an ensemble that has set the orchestral world on fire, performing a mix of French, English and American music.

The concert begins with the hand-picked orchestra members playing William Walton’s lively overture Scapino, followed by Ravel’s colourful and sparkling Valses Nobles et Sentimentales.

The concert ends with the same composer’s famous Bolero, perhaps the best example of his brilliance as an orchestrator.

You can also hear Gershwin’s Rhapsody In Blue, with talented young piano soloist Martin James Bartlett, and Debussy’s stunning evocation of a range of seascapes in La Mer.

For more, go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 9895555.