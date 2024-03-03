Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Just The Tonic, Nottingham Metronome, October 6.

Comic ace Jason Byrne is revved up and ready to turn stand-up on its head again as he prepares to return to the Edinburgh Festival later this year with his brand-new show No Show.

This will be followed by a major UK tour throughout October and November.

See comedian Jason Byrne when he brings his latest tour No Show to the area. (Photo credit: Jenny McCarthy)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

Renowned for leaving audiences in stitches, Jason is prepared to hit UK venues with his much-loved madness.

There is no show like No Show. This is a show with no comedy safety net. By the end of No Show, audiences will have experienced a once in a lifetime show…or ‘No Show’.

Jason and the audience will begin the evening with no show whatsoever. Witness Jason using his infamous audience interactions with a sprinkle of props to create a show that will genuinely never be repeated.

Jason Byrne said: “I can’t wait to take No Show to the Edinburgh Festival and on the road! No Show is literally me hanging onto the edge of a cliff by my fingernails, as audiences witness me turn a No Show into a show, using the beautiful, improvised madness that flows between myself and the audiences to create an amazing one-off performance! ”

Details: For more, see www.jasonbyrne.ie