James to visit Nottingham and Sheffield venues as part of 40th anniversary tour in 2023

British music veterans James are all set to tour again.

Sheffield City Hall, May 4/Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, May 13.

One of Britain’s most enduring success stories, James have released 16 studio albums, selling more than 25 million copies with their recent run of Top Five albums proving to be a golden era for the band.

All The Colours Of You, released in 2021, was their most critically acclaimed in many years, preceded by Living in Extraordinary Times and Girl at the End of the World which only narrowly missed out on the top spot in 2016 to Adele.

James have announced the details of the James Lasted tour and the release of a double album, both featuring a full orchestra and gospel choir in celebration of the band’s 40th anniversary.

The double album will feature new versions of their greatest hits, fan favourites and deep cuts and will also include one brand new track.

Details: For more on the tour dates – and ticket availability – go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk