Jack gets the adult panto treatment at Blyth venue
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The adults only pantomime is called Jack Off The Beanstalk and will be performed at Barnby Memorial Hall, Blyth, from Thursday, October 3, to Saturday, October 5, with the show aimed at those audience members who are aged 18 and over.
The award-winning amateur dramatics group performs three contrasting shows per year.
This latest offering is written by Tom Whalley and directed by Lloyd Hawkins.
Evening performances get under way at 7.30pm.
The production features the standard Jack And The Beanstalk story as you’ve never seen it before, with a decidedly adult twist to it.
For more on how to get tickets for this eagerly-awaited production, you can go to https://www.blythplayers.org/
For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.