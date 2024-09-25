Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blyth Players will be treading the boards soon for performances of their rather saucy latest production.

​The adults only pantomime is called Jack Off The Beanstalk and will be performed at Barnby Memorial Hall, Blyth, from Thursday, October 3, to Saturday, October 5, with the show aimed at those audience members who are aged 18 and over.

The award-winning amateur dramatics group performs three contrasting shows per year.

This latest offering is written by Tom Whalley and directed by Lloyd Hawkins.

Blyth Players will perform their adults only panto in early October.

Evening performances get under way at 7.30pm.

The production features the standard Jack And The Beanstalk story as you’ve never seen it before, with a decidedly adult twist to it.

For more on how to get tickets for this eagerly-awaited production, you can go to https://www.blythplayers.org/

