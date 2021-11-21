It's Totally Tina top tribute time at Retford Town Hall

Totally Tina (Photo credit: Olibo Film and Photography)

Retford Town Hall, December 10.

Come shake a tail feather with the award-winning Tina Turner tribute …. aka Justine Riddoch and her talented cast.When Tina Turner burst onto the scene, she won the hearts of music fans from the outset, creating a fearsome reputation for her live performances.Early hits River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits were just a taste of what was to come.We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When the Heartache is Over propelled her to stadium concert stardom.Supported by her super-talented band and dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine’s got the looks, she’s got the moves, she’s got THE voice. Join an army of fans for a truly authentic musical spectacular!

Details: Check out http://totallytina.co.uk/Photo credit: Olibo Film and Photography

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.