It's Showtime for Sarah Patrick School of Dance at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, March 28 to 30.

Talented young performers will be celebrating their group’s 20th anniversary with the latest annual showcase at the Leeming Street-based venue later this month.

A total of 125 members of the Sarah Patrick School Of Dance will be taking part, ranging in age from two to 32, covering a wide range of dance styles including ballet, tap, jazz, street, musical theatre, commercial, and contemporary.

The cast members for Sarah Patrick School of Dance's Showtime are pictured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

There will also plenty of singing in a show that features 50 numbers in total.

The group is based at South Normanton’s St Michael’s Church Hall, with some rehearsals also held at The Post Mill Centre, and attracts youngsters from wide area in Derbyshire and Notts.

The dance school’s principal Sarah Patrick explained: “Showtime is our main showcase of the year and we’ve been working on it since November.

"We’ve all been working really hard and audiences can expect a great evening of entertainment, with the chance to see the kids doing something that they really enjoy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

”It will be fun show that will give lots of opportunity for them to show off their singing and dancing talents for the audience to enjoy.

If anyone is interested in joining the classes after Easter, you can call Sarah Patrick on 07966 550934.

Details: For more on tickets to see Showtime 2024: Keep On Dancing, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 463133.