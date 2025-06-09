Is Elvis in the building? Top tribute acts team up

By Peter Ormerod
Published 9th Jun 2025
Moses Snow gives fans a glimpse of what it was like to see the King in the 1950s
Moses Snow gives fans a glimpse of what it was like to see the King in the 1950s
Three of America’s greatest Elvis tribute artists are coming together for a special show in Nottingham.

Shawn Klush, Cody Ray Slaughter and Moses Snow promise a treat for Elvis fans when they play at the Royal Concert Hall on October 8.

Shawn Klush first exploded onto the scene when six million viewers tuned in to see him crowned The World's Greatest Elvis live on BBC One. Soon after, Shawn was crowned the first-ever Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist champion by Elvis Presley Enterprises in Memphis, Tennessee.

In 2011, Cody Ray Slaughter announced his arrival on the world stage when he too was crowned the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist at only 21 years old.

Shawn Klush was crowned The World's Greatest Elvis on the BBC One showShawn Klush was crowned The World's Greatest Elvis on the BBC One show
Shawn Klush was crowned The World's Greatest Elvis on the BBC One show

Moses Snow became the youngest Elvis Tribute ever to be crowned Grand Champion in 2022. He gives fans a glimpse of what it was like to see the King in the 1950s as he burst onto the scene and took the world by storm.

All three performers are backed by a live band and orchestra.

Tickets cost from £29.50. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

