Irish eyes will be smiling when Dubliners musical comes to Royal Concert Hall soon

Seven Drunken Nights is a hit show that celebrates the music of The Dubliners.

​Seven Drunken Nights

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, June 1.

Direct from the West End and having sold out venues worldwide, Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners returns for its biggest ever tour, to the delight of fans of the hit musical.

In partnership with Tourism Ireland and in association with legendary Irish pub O’Donoghue’s – the place where it all started for The Dubliners back in 1962 – Seven Drunken Nights tells the story of a career spanning 50 years and invokes the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann.

Leading the ultimate feelgood Irish show, this hugely talented cast of musicians and singers bring the music of this iconic group back to life.

So much more than a jukebox musical celebration of The Dubliners, the show stars its charismatic writer and director Ged Graham, whose narration warmly guides the audience through the fascinating life of the group in between stunning performances of so many of their celebrated classics, including The Irish Rover, The Leaving of Liverpool, Belle of Belfast City, Dirty Old Town, The Banks of the Rose, Star of the County Down and The Town I Love So Well.

Details: For more, go to www.trch.co.uk