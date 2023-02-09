Irish eyes will be smiling at Mansfield Palace Theatre with Ricky Tomlinson and co

Ricky Tomlinson will lead the cast of Irish Annie's when it is performed at Mansfield Palace Theatre at the end of March.

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, March 30.

Actor and comedian Ricky Tomlinson is heading the cast in a new musical theatre comedy that celebrates the best of Irish culture.It completes a tour of UK venues with a visit to the Leeming Street-based theatre at the end of March.Featuring a live five-piece band, Shenanigans, and an additional cast of five actors/performers, this is one show not to miss.

Meet landlady Annie and her regular madcap customers for a fun night out of comedy and music, featuring original tracks written for the show by Asa Murphy, along with your all-time favourite Irish tunes including Galway Shawl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, Whiskey In The Jar, Danny Boy and many more.The evening promises to have the audience laughing, singing and dancing the night away.Ricky Tomlinson will perform as himself as a celebrity guest in the pub. Ricky is a much-loved actor and comedian best known for his roles in Brookside, Cracker, The Royle Family, and Mike Bassett: England Manager.

Ricky said: “This show is a delight to be part of, with a wonderful cast of characters and beautiful original and classic Irish music. Come and enjoy the show, I guarantee you will have a ball”.

For more, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

