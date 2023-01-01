Lyra will be bringing her first headline tour to Nottingham in April.

Nottingham Bodega Social Club, April 21.

Fresh from her own highly successful first headline tour of Ireland, the Irish singer-songwriter/performer/artist is embarking on her first ever headline tour of the UK in the spring.

Lyra is one of the most striking talents to have emerged from Ireland in the past few years.

Hailing from County Cork, she has established herself on both the domestic and international stage with a string of exciting, vibrant singles, accompanied by a unique style of visual presentation that is never less than stunning.

The last 12 months have been particularly thrilling for Lyra, with the spectacular success of her one-two punch of hit singles: the urgent, ultra-catchy Lose My Mind, and the uplifting, dancefloor collaboration with DJ John Gibbons on Stevie Nicks’s Eighties classic Edge Of Seventeen.

Details: For more, you can go to www.bodeganottingham.com