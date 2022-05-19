Inspiring girl power musical is set to hit the stage at Sheffield Lyceum on UK tour

The inspiring girl power musical is coming to Sheffield as part of a UK tour.Based on the popular books by Suffragette descendant Kate Pankhurst, incredible women from history are brought to life on stage – from Rosa Parks to Marie Curie to Frida Kahlo and more – when inquisitive heroine Jade discovers the Gallery of Greatness on a school trip.With a West End cast including former SIX queens Renée Lamb and Christina Modestou, the musical appeals to the whole family with its catchy pop soundtrack from Miranda Cooper, the songwriter behind Kylie Minogue, Girls Aloud and Sugababes.This thrilling show is full of incredible characters, inspirational moments and a soundtrack that packs a popstar punch.