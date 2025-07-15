IN PICTURES: Celebrities who have judged Worksop's Got Talent over the years

Hollyoaks star James Sutton has just been unveiled as the first celebrity judge for this year’s Worksop’s Got Talent.

And over the years a number of stars of stage and screen have graced the panel of the popular event including a Grammy award winning songwriter, actors and Love Island favourites.

Worksop's Got Talent started in 2016 – and the award-winning charity talent show has crowned some stellar winners over the years – thanks in part to the celebrity panel.

Here are some of the famous faces to appear on the panel – your Worksop Guardian will keep you up to date as more celebrities are unveiled for this year’s event.

Auditions for the annual charity event, which has raised £165,000 for Retina UK since 2016, are taking place in Worksop in late-August and talented local acts can apply to perform by emailing [email protected].

1 . Star studded A number of celebrities have appeared on the panel over the years including these celebrity judges from 2021, from left to right, Married At First Sight contestant Adam Aveling, model Sam Reece, S Club 7 star Jo O'Meara and Love Island's Amy Day. Centre is Worksop's Got Talent organiser James Clarke.

2 . Grammy winning song writer Eliot Kennedy Eliot Kennedy was a celebrity judge in 2019 - The grammy winning song writer has worked with the likes of Take That, The Spice Girls, Aretha Franklin, Bryan Adams, Boyzone, S Club 7. He has had 20 international number one singles, with his biggest hits including 'Everything Changes' for Take That, 'Say You'll Be There' for The Spice Girls and 'Bring It All Back' for S Club 7.

3 . Jo O'Meara from S Club 7 Jo O'Meara from S Club 7 was a judge on the panel in 2021 (photo: Parri Thomas)