Immerse yourself in stunning Space Voyage at Southwell Minster during September

Space Voyage at St Andrew's Cathedral

Space Voyage is a stunning son-et-lumiere experience, produced by the artistic collaboration Luxmuralis and it can be seen imminently at Southwell Minster from Monday, September 12 to Friday, September 16.

Installations of sound and light art will take you on a journey through space, see galaxies emerge above you and allow you to explore humanity’s ambition to adventure beyond.

The audience takes an immersive journey through the cathedral while beautiful space-themed projections highlight the stunning architecture of the Minster - all set to bespoke music.

A s Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins stated: “We are so tiny in the system of things”

Artist Peter Walker explained: “We are all responsible for this small planet that we started to explore in the 1960s.”Climate c hange is part of the narrative. The artwork is about reflecting inwards as much as it is about reflecting outwards, and about how we take care of our small piece of the universe.”

Glenn Formoy, head of marketing and events at Southwell Minster added: “Space Voyage is a spectacular immersive journey for people to walk through and explore the space of the cathedral in a new light.

"The artwork asks visitors to look out into space and think about what humans have achieved in our place in the world and we can’t wait to share this incredible installation with the public.

Don't miss the chance to see Space Voyage later in the summer.

"We know how popular the theme of space is with adults and children alike and when Space Voyage visited Rochester Cathedral last year, every single ticket sold out – so don’t miss out!”

Space Voyage runs at Southwell Minster from September 12 to 16 and lasts approximately 45 to 60 minutes. Attendance to the installation is by ticket only.

Tickets are available from https://www.southwellminster.org/space-voyage

The artistic collaboration known as Luxmuralis (Light Murals in Latin) creates large-scale, site-specific installations taking art and creativity to varied spaces across the UK and Europe.

Luxmuralis takes son-et-lumiere (sound and light) art to a variety of places and spaces, outdoors on large scale public facades, statues and unusual creative spaces.

It has also currently been attracting attention at many UK cathedrals bringing thousands of new visitors and pilgrims through the doors of such sacred buildings.