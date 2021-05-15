Immerse yourself in memorable theatre experience at Rufford Abbey

Rufford Abbey Country Park, Ollerton, June 2 to 13.

Journey over the rainbow with Copper Entertainment to the woodlands of Rufford Abbey in this exciting theatrical experience. Immerse yourself in family favourite The Wizard of Oz as you explore outdoor theatre, dance, music and comedy.Guided by Dorothy herself, you will be taken down the yellow brick road through a magical forest, meeting some beloved characters.Uncover the classic tale like never before, featuring beautiful costumes, stunning surroundings, professional actors and a fantastic soundtrack.This production is suitable for munchkins aged five-plus all the way up to those old wizards out there. The show will require walking through forested areas.Tickets are £16 adult, £11 child, family tickets £50 (two adults and two children). Book at www.copperentertainment.co.uk

Producer and director Harry Hindley explained: “After such a hard year for the entertainment industry it gives me pure joy to bring this wonderful production to my home town in Nottinghamshire.“Not only are we encouraging families to step down the yellow brick road in this immersive production, but creating work for actors, whom the pandemic has been extremely difficult and affected many.

Follow the yellow brick road for an immersive theatre show at Rufford Abbey Country Park.

“This production isn’t just aimed at families, we encourage couples, friends or even experience this on your own, because whatever age everyone can relate in some way to the Wizard of Oz.”Unlike ‘traditional theatre’ audience members will walk through the beautiful woodlands of Rufford Abbey and interact with actual characters and feel as if they are part of the classic story we all know and love.

“Our priority is to keep all our audience and cast safe during what we hope to be the end of the coronavirus pandemic. We ensure audiences that groups are limited to 20 audience members per performance and we are following all government guidelines.”

