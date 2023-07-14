Ice and easy does it with latest Disney adventure to skate into Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, November 9 to 12.
Grab your mouse ears and get ready as the hit family show skates into the area later this year.
Relive magical Disney stories with all of your favourite characters in a family experience featuring classic Disney songs, stunts and world-class skating, as the show visits the Motorpoint Arena for the 22nd time, first debuting in 2000.
Many of the talented Disney On Ice cast, including Calgary-born Shay Jackson, have been skating since they were two years old, driven by a passion to “inspire children” and “put a big smile on everyone’s faces”.
In this adventure, Mickey Mouse is joined by his friends on a journey to discover his favourite memory of all time.
Families will be a part of the action and help the gang venture through Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales.
Journey to a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia to meet Mirabel and her extraordinary family who live in a magical casita in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.
Sail away with Moana as she displays courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod Maui.
For more, see www.motorpointarenanottingham.com
