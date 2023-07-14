Ice and easy does it with latest Disney adventure to skate into Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Don't miss Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham later in the year.

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, ​November 9 to 12.

Grab your mouse ears and get ready as the hit family show skates into the area later this year.

Relive magical Disney stories with all of your favourite characters in a family experience featuring classic Disney songs, stunts and world-class skating, as the show visits the Motorpoint Arena for the 22nd time, first debuting in 2000.

Many of the talented Disney On Ice cast, including Calgary-born Shay Jackson, have been skating since they were two years old, driven by a passion to “inspire children” and “put a big smile on everyone’s faces”.

In this adventure, Mickey Mouse is joined by his friends on a journey to discover his favourite memory of all time.

Families will be a part of the action and help the gang venture through Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales.

Journey to a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia to meet Mirabel and her extraordinary family who live in a magical casita in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.

Sail away with Moana as she displays courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod Maui.

For more, see www.motorpointarenanottingham.com