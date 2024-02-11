Hotly-tipped Minority Report adaptation hits the stage at Nottingham Playhouse

​Nottingham Playhouse, February 16 to March 9.

This thrilling and eagerly-awaited adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s iconic story has been hotly tipped as one to watch for 2024 by a number of national publications and websites .

The story was famously filmed by Steven Spielberg in 2002, starring Tom Cruise.

Adapted by acclaimed actor and writer David Haig, the play challenges our beliefs about justice and free will in a real-time chase through the London of the future.

Minority Report sees award-winning director Max Webster reunited with the producers of the globally successful stage version of Life of Pi.

This theatrical experience creates a world at the borders of science fiction and reality.

In 2050, neuroscientist Dame Julia Anderton is about to launch the next phase of her pioneering Pre-Crime programme, detaining people for crimes before they are committed.

But when Julia is accused of pre-murder, she’s in a race against time to save herself from her own system.Minority Report stars Jodie McNee (Orlando, Wyndhams Theatre; Cuckoo, Anatomy of a Suicide and Maryland, Royal Court) as Julia.

Details: For more on tickets , go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk