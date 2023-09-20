News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

​Hot stuff with hit show Disco Inferno at Palace Theatre in Mansfield

Hit touring show Disco Inferno makes its way to Mansfield Palace Theatre on Thursday, October 26.
By Steve Eyley
Published 21st Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 09:23 BST
Hit show Disco Inferno is packed full of much-loved songs and is coming to the area soon.Hit show Disco Inferno is packed full of much-loved songs and is coming to the area soon.
Hit show Disco Inferno is packed full of much-loved songs and is coming to the area soon.

Set in the east end of London during the 'burning summer' of 1976, Disco Inferno is the story of young man's struggle to break into the music industry, and the lengths he finds himself willing to go to in order to guarantee his success.

The two-hour production features hits made famous by the likes of The Bee Gees, Village People, Jacksons, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce, ABBA, Donna Summer, Barry White, Kool and the Gang, Earth Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Billy Ocean, Weather Girls, Candi Staton, The Trammps, Gap Band, Wild Cherry and more.

The show’s producer Mark Halliday explained: “If you ever dreamed of going to New York’s famed discotheque Studio 54, Disco Inferno takes you there – in an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of everything D.I.S.C.O.”

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

Related topics:London