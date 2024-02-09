Hot properties The Last Dinner Party to play Nottingham and Sheffield gigs

The Last Dinner Party will be playing Nottingham and Sheffield venues on their autumn tour. (Photo credit: Cal McIntyre)

Octagon Centre, Sheffield, September 25/Rock City, Nottingham, October 2.

Breakout British group The Last Dinner Party will embark on a 16-date UK/Ireland headline tour later in the year in support of their forthcoming debut album Prelude to Ecstasy.

Having just won the BRIT Rising Star Award for 2024, being heralded as Rolling Stone UK's "Rising Stars" at their 2023 awards and recently being voted BBC Sound of 2024 winners, the band’s new album Prelude To Ecstasy is set to be both the closing of their introductory chapter and the opening of the next for The Last Dinner Party.

The London-based outfit have enjoyed a whirlwind 12 months. The Last Dinner Party are Abigail Morris (vocals), Aurora Nishevci (keyboards), Emily Roberts (lead guitar/flute), Georgia Davies (bass) and Lizzie Mayland (guitar).

Details: For more on the band go to https://www.thelastdinnerparty.co.uk/