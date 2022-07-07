The Interrupters (Photo by Jmmy Fontaine)

Nottingham Rock City, August 23.

Los Angeles band The Interrupters have released hard-hitting new song Jailbird and will be touring the UK later this year to promote it.

Documenting lead vocalist Aimee Interrupter’s personal battle with mental health, the anthemic single marks the group’s third release pulled from their forthcoming 14-track record, In The Wild, set to drop on August 5.

While the eagerly-awaited album reflects a story of survival and resilience, each track highlights Aimee Interrupter’s personal struggles and her will to overcome everything that life has thrown her direction.

After supporting Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy on the Hella Mega Tour in the US, and playing UK’s Slam Dunk Festival, The Interrupters (comprising Aimee Interrupter, partner and guitarist Kevin Bivona, and his younger twin brothers, Jesse/drums and Justin/bass) will return to the UK this summer for an extensive list of live dates.

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine