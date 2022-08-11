Hot properties The Interrupters set for Nottingham gig later this month

Check out a gig soon by The Interrupters at Nottingham's Rock City venue (Photo by Jimmy Fontaine)

Nottingham Rock City, August 23.

The Los Angeles band have released hard-hitting new song Jailbird and will be touring the UK later this year to promote it.

Documenting lead vocalist Aimee Interrupter’s personal battle with mental health, the anthemic single marks the group’s third release pulled from their forthcoming 14-track record, In The Wild, set to drop on August 5.

While the eagerly-awaited album reflects a story of survival and resilience, each track highlights Aimee

After supporting Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy on the Hella Mega Tour in the US, and playing UK’s Slam Dunk Festival, The Interrupters will return to the UK this summer for an extensive list of live dates.

Details: For more, go to www.rock-city.co.ukPhoto credit: Jimmy Fontaine