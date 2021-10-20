Hot properties Baby Strange to play Nottingham and Sheffield gigs

See a live gig in Nottingham by Baby Strange (Photo credit: Daniel Blake)

Nottingham Chameleon, November 3/Sheffield Sidney & Matilda, November 13.

Glasgow indie-punk trio Baby Strange are to head out on a mammoth 17-date headline tour of the UK and Ireland to celebrate the release of their Land of Nothing EP via Icons Creating Evil Art.The staunchly independent band will be bringing some of the UK’s finest up and coming indie talent along for the ride with alternating support from The Dunts (October 28 to November 6) and Dead Pony (November 8 to 14).Club Sabbath, the grit-flecked, dancefloor-filler lead single from Land of Nothing, recently received the remix treatment from techno legends Dense & Pika and Laurie Vincent (Slaves/Larry Pink The Human).Vocalist and guitarist Johnny Madden and brothers Connaire and Aidan McCann are re-establishing themselves as one of the most innovative and uncompromising outfits in the UK thanks to their efforts in Baby Strange.

