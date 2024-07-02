Hot properties 86TVs to play album launch acoustic shows
Bear Tree Records, Sheffield, August 5.
After making a big impression with their debut EP You Don’t Have To Be Yourself Right Now and selling out their recent UK headline tour, 86TVs release eagerly anticipated self-titled debut album on August 2.
The band – Maccabees alumni Hugo and Felix White, their brother Will White, and drummer Jamie Morrison (Noisettes and Stereophonics) – launch the album with the new single Tambourine.
86TVs is the sound of a band with nothing to prove, yet conversely with everything to prove – if only to themselves. For if you’ve done it all – topping charts, selling out multiple nights at Alexandra Palace, headlining festivals, winning awards – you really need to believe in what you’re doing to commit to starting all over again from scratch.
86TVs will celebrate the album’s release by embarking upon a series of in-store acoustic launch shows and signing.For more on the band, go to https://www.86tvsband.com/
For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.