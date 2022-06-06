See Jake Bugg later this year at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, November 26.

Nottinghamshire’s very own music megastar Jake Bugg will be celebrating ten years since the release of his self-titled chart-topping debut album with a gig in his home city in November.

Tickets for the gig are due to go on sale from 10am on Friday, June 10. See https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/Online/article/artist-jake-bugg for more.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been ten years since Jake Bugg released his extraordinary self- titled debut album.

Since then he’s become one of the UK’s most prolific and established songwriters. And to celebrate, he’s playing a special hometown show at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday 26th November 2022.

This must-see show will feature Jake and his wonderful band perform his Number 1-selling, breakthrough debut album Jake Bugg in its entirety, as well as an acoustic set and an electric set showcasing songs from his four other studio albums: Shangri La, On My One, Hearts That Strain and his latest Saturday Night, Sunday Morning. Special guests that have featured at various parts of his career will also take part.

Later this year. a special 10th Anniversary Edition of Jake Bugg will be available as Deluxe 2LP, D2C Deluxe Colour 2LP, a Deluxe 3CD and Deluxe digital versions.