Hollyoaks actor announced as Worksop’s Got Talent’s first celebrity judge
Award-winning actor, James, has played John Paul McQueen on the popular Channel 4 soap since 2006 and during a break from the soap, he
headed over to Emmerdale for two years too.
On joining the celebrity judging panel, James said: “I’m delighted to be asked to be part of Worksop’s Got Talent this year. It’s a fantastic event and the previous shows have been so well received! I’m expecting to be wowed by the talent on display, so bring your a-game.”
Auditions for the annual charity event, which has raised £165,000 for Retina UK since 2016, are taking place in Worksop in late-August and talented local acts can apply to perform by emailing [email protected].
James Clarke, the event’s organiser, said: “I’m so pleased to welcome James to our celebrity judging panel. I’ve wanted him to join us for a long time so I’m pleased that we’ve finally made it happen. I can’t wait for him to watch the incredible talent that we discover at our auditions in late-August. Buy your tickets today and join us for Worksop’s biggest Halloween event.”
The show sees 700 local people come together for an unforgettable night of talent, fundraising and surprises so buying your tickets early is advised.
Since 2016, the show has won 9 awards and James Corden, Piers Morgan and Boris Johnson are among the high-profile names to appear virtually, so anything is possible at this year’s event.
To stay up-to-date on the show and to be the first to know who the other celebrity judges are, follow Worksop’s Got Talent on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube and X.
Tickets are on sale now for the event which is taking place on Friday, 31st October at North Notts Arena, with an early bird ticket offer here
Young solo dancer Iris Sharpe was crowned the winner of last year’s Worksop’s Got Talent, in front of another sell-out audience at North Notts Arena.
Iris, who competed alongside 11 other incredibly talented local acts, was crowned champion at the finals on November 8 and walked away with a bumper prize package, which included a £250 cash prize and performance slots at Gloworm Festival and the Worksop Christmas lights switch-on.
