350 artists, 30 venues, five charities and one wristband. It all adds up to the return of the popular music event for the first time in three years following a Covid-enforced hiatus.

This year’s Hockley Hustle takes place in Nottingham on Sunday, October 23.

The all-dayer will kick off at 1pm and will feature a packed line-up of the best homegrown talent and emerging artists across multiple venues including Rough Trade, The Angel, The Bodega, Jamcafé, Hockley Arts Club and Bar Eleven.

This year's Hockley Hustle will feature a wide range of arts activities, including gigs galore. (Photo credit: Robin Trow)

A jam-packed street entertainment programme features a samba parade from the award-winning Can Samba bringing carnival vibes to the streets of Hockley.

A collaboration with Nottingham Street Food Club will see Heathcote Street lined with a tasty array of food vendors and the Broadway Cinema Terrace will be home to Silent Disco DJs, a light show and some special guests popping up throughout the day.

Proceeds will go to support a number of local charities carrying out vital work including Imara, Base 51, Emmanuel House, BME Cancer Communities and a Nottingham food bank.

Support from Nottingham Business Improvement District (BID), the organisers behind It's in Nottingham, is allowing the festival to provide free access to a number of low income families to the event.

Previous Hockey Hustle events have always attracted top local performers (Photo by Samuel Kirby)

Hockley Helles Lager is now supporting the festival, with long-term partners Castle Rock Brewery moving its sponsorship to Hockley Hustle offshoot Green Hustle, which will return in 2023.

This year will also see the launch of a development strand for budding event promoters. Sixteen participants have been paired with promoters to shadow their preparation for stages at the event, thanks to the support of Arts Council England.

Hockley Hustle director Ben Welch said: “It’s incredibly exciting to get everyone back together again after such a long time away and it’s important that we’re able to do this to help out the charities.

"We know people will be keen to come along and show their support in any way they can. The Hustle is also the best way to showcase our brilliant music scene, it’s pretty special, you’re going to love it!”

Hockley Hustle is back for 2022

The festival donates ticket income, with other funds coming from sale of merchandise and T-shirts. Over the last 15 years, Hockley Hustle has raised more than £200,000 for charity.

Tickets are adult £15 and concessions/students £10.

For more on this year’s event, you can see hockleyhustle.co.uk