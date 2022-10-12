This year's Hockley Hustle extravaganza takes place on October 23.

Hockley, Nottingham, October 23.

Drag bingo, a spoken word collective and a legendary reggae soundsystem feature in the 350-strong bill performing across 30 venues for the epic all-day Hockley Hustle.

More than 20 tastemakers have come together to showcase the best of Nottinghamshire talent with every genre of music represented.

Most Popular

Established artists are joined by the new kids on the block for a line-up of depth and breadth including Yazmin Lacey (DJ set), Ella Knight, Gallery 47, ROB.GREEN, Joel Baker, BBC The Voice contestant Lyvia, Saffron, Jah Digga, The Most Ugly Child and V Rocket International and much more.

Now punters can get up to speed with the acts thanks to a brand new collaboration with Spotify that sees Hockley Hustle taking over the We Are Nottingham playlist.

The streaming platform has joined forces with the festival in recognition of the work it does with Nottinghamshire artists, and is featuring 50 songs from artists playing the festival.

Much more than a music festival, Hockley Hustle celebrates creativity with Splendour Future Sound of Nottingham winners ALT BLK ERA taking to the stage at Bodega in custom made knitwear made by the Notts design duo A3 Knit.

Advertisement

The festival is supporting local charities carrying out vital work across the area: Imara, Base 51, Emmanuel House, BME Cancer Communities and a Nottingham food bank.

The festival donates ticket income, with other funds coming from sale of merchandise and T-shirts. Over the last 15 years, Hockley Hustle has raised more than £200,000 for charity.

Hockley Hustle tickets are: adult £15/concessions/students £10.

Young Hustler tickets are: child (2-17) £3/adult £8.

Advertisement

For more on tickets, see https://www.gigantic.com/young-hustlers-tickets