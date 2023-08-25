See Johnny 2 Bad at Mansfield Palace Theatre soon.

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, September 14.

Hear the greatest hits of UB40 performed by award-winning Johnny 2 Bad in a gig at the Leeming Street venue.

Get your tickets now and celebrate the sound of the Birmingham reggae legends in this top tribute show.

Hear some of the nation’s best loved songs from albums such as Signing Off, Rat In Mi Kitchen and Labour of Love.

Johnny2Bad is an eight-strong band, including a three-piece brass section.

The show is a non-stop high energy tribute to the music of UB40 performed by a band who have received accolades from Ali Campbell himself and who have been wowing audiences with their showmanship since 2005.

The UB40 The Legacy musicians all have a strong tradition of playing reggae and have played with Pato Banton, Macka B and Steel Pulse among others.

Details: For tickets, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk