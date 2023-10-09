News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK

Hits galore with this top tribute to the Big O at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Barry Steele presents The Roy Orbison Story
By Steve Eyley
Published 10th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:34 BST
Barry Steele is pictured in action in his Roy Orbison tribute show.Barry Steele is pictured in action in his Roy Orbison tribute show.
Barry Steele is pictured in action in his Roy Orbison tribute show.

Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 20.

Barry Steele and his ensemble of talented musicians and singers will pay homage to the timeless music of Roy Orbison, The Traveling Wilburys, and many of their friends, in this popular touring show.

Barry turned professional in 2004 and quickly became enveloped in the music and sheer magic that was Roy Orbison. His aim was simple: to deliver the songs to Roy Orbison fans in the same way they were originally performed.

Most Popular

    Barry has toured across New Zealand, Holland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Ireland. While in the USA, Barry sang in front of Roy’s son Wesley, as well as duetting with Bill Dees, co-writer of many of Roy’s songs.

    Barry Steele is still out there doing what he does best, keeping the music of a legend alive and kicking, and the show is as relevant as ever today.

    Details: For tickets, go to mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133.

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Holland