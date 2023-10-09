Hits galore with this top tribute to the Big O at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Barry Steele is pictured in action in his Roy Orbison tribute show.

Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 20.

Barry Steele and his ensemble of talented musicians and singers will pay homage to the timeless music of Roy Orbison, The Traveling Wilburys, and many of their friends, in this popular touring show.

Barry turned professional in 2004 and quickly became enveloped in the music and sheer magic that was Roy Orbison. His aim was simple: to deliver the songs to Roy Orbison fans in the same way they were originally performed.

Barry has toured across New Zealand, Holland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Ireland. While in the USA, Barry sang in front of Roy’s son Wesley, as well as duetting with Bill Dees, co-writer of many of Roy’s songs.

Barry Steele is still out there doing what he does best, keeping the music of a legend alive and kicking, and the show is as relevant as ever today.

Details: For tickets, go to mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133.