Hits galore with The Stylistics at Sheffield and Nottingham venues later this year

Enjoy hits galore with The Stylistics later this year in Nottingham and Sheffield

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, November 15/Sheffield City Hall, November 30.

The Stylistics are back on the road to wow their many fans.With their charisma, style and harmony, they evolved into one of the best-selling Philadelphia groups ever.The Stylistics are Arrion Love and Herb Murrell (from the original line up) with ‘Bo’ Henderson and Jason Sharp.They collectively will be sharing magic moments with their greatest hits such as I’m Stone In Love With You; You Make Me Feel Brand New; Let’s Put It All Together, You Are Everything and much more.“We can’t wait to back in the UK performing all our hits, bringing back great memories and have a great evening with you all,”, said The Stylistics.The Stylistics have seven Gold albums, five Gold singles, two Double Gold singles, eight Platinum albums, and one Double Platinum album under their belts.

Details: See www.trch.co.ukPhoto by Dane Rhys

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.