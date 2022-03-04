Hits galore with The Stylistics at Sheffield and Nottingham venues later this year
The Stylistics
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, November 15/Sheffield City Hall, November 30.
The Stylistics are back on the road to wow their many fans.With their charisma, style and harmony, they evolved into one of the best-selling Philadelphia groups ever.The Stylistics are Arrion Love and Herb Murrell (from the original line up) with ‘Bo’ Henderson and Jason Sharp.They collectively will be sharing magic moments with their greatest hits such as I’m Stone In Love With You; You Make Me Feel Brand New; Let’s Put It All Together, You Are Everything and much more.“We can’t wait to back in the UK performing all our hits, bringing back great memories and have a great evening with you all,”, said The Stylistics.The Stylistics have seven Gold albums, five Gold singles, two Double Gold singles, eight Platinum albums, and one Double Platinum album under their belts.
Photo by Dane Rhys