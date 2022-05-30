Hits galore with Elton John tribute The Rocket Man at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Are you ready for Love at Mansfield Palace Theatre? Jimmy Love that is.Jimmy is the star of the hit Elton John tribute show The Rocket Man, coming soon to the Leeming Street-based venue.In The Rocket Man, you can join Jimmy and his amazing live band as they take you down the Yellow Brick Road with two hours of glorious Elton John hits including Saturday Night’s Alright, Crocodile Rock, I’m still Standing, Philadelphia Freedom and many more singalong classics.The evening promises to take you on a journey through Elton’s life and career, the highs and the lows, with many a laugh brought to life, live on stage.With dazzling costumes, stunning vocals and sensational piano solos, The Rocket Man is a show that has it all.