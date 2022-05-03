Hits galore when top tribute 24K Bruno visits Retford Majestic Theatre

This is a powerful and energetic tribute show that guarantees to have the whole family up out of their seats, dancing and singing the night away.Featuring worldwide smash hits including Uptown Funk, Treasure, 24 Magic, When I Was Your Man, and Locked out of Heaven, alongside many others, 24K Bruno is the number one tribute to multi-platinum selling artist Bruno Mars.Multi-talented frontman Andres Cruz has perfected Bruno’s vocals, mastered his groove, and maintains Bruno’s legendary stage presence throughout the two-hour show.He also plays piano, guitar and sings 100 per cent live, just like the man himself. Andres is backed by the 24K AllStar live band, who have performed alongside top international stars including Bon Jovi, Katy Perry and Kim Wilde, to name just a few.