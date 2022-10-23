Hits galore when The Rocket Man takes off soon at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

See top tribute act The Rocket Man at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, November 8.

Forty years ago, on November 27, 1982, Sir Elton John opened the Royal Concert Hall with two sold-out shows to a crowd of 2,500 people each night.

With its striking modern design and host of leading entertainment acts, it has proven to be a landmark at the heart of Nottingham city centre.

To celebrate the theatre’s ruby anniversary, international hit stage show The Rocket Man is visiting to mark the occasion.

Director James Taylor, from show creators Entertainers, explained: “Theatregoers can travel back in time to be treated to all of Elton’s million-selling hits, including Crocodile Rock, Philadelphia Freedom, Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting, Are You Ready for Love, I’m Still Standing, I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues, Tiny Dancer, Your Song and, of course, Rocket Man.”

