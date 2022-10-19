Hits galore when Sun Records - The Concert visits Notts venue in 2023
Expect hits galore when Sun Records – The Concert comes to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on May 20 next year.
Recognised worldwide as the birthplace of rock and roll, Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, is famed for discovering the pioneers of rock’n’roll – Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison to name but a few.
The story of Sun has been the subject of TV documentaries, books and even stage shows.
But nothing that has gone before has done justice to the ground-breaking music that emanated from the famed recording studio, according to concert show producer Pete Tobit… until now!
Most Popular
Officially endorsed and licensed by the Sun Entertainment Corporation, Sun Records, the concert production show is embarking on a nationwide tour.
To find out more, go to www.trch.co.uk