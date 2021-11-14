Hits galore when Soul Train steams into town at Worksop's Acorn Theatre

After almost two years off the tracks due to the Covid restrictions lay-off, Soul Train will steam into town with a feast of music gems.

Harking back to the days when the dance floor was king, the show features a fun presentation of 60s and 70s soul classics.

From early soul days of Tamla Motown, Stax and Atlantic records though to disco and beyond, the show brings on the good times.

Check out Soul Train when the hit-packed show comes to Worksop's Acorn Theatre early next year.

Featured in a fun, feelgood production are classic hit songs by Stevie Wonder, Isley Brothers, Supremes, Gladys Knight, O’Jays, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Ike & Tina Turner, Donna Summer, Candi Staton, Whitney Houston, Billy Ocean, Lionel Richie, Tavares and many more. Tickets are £18.

Early birds paid for by December 24 are only £15.

See acorntheatre.net for more details.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.