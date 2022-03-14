Hits galore when Music Masters take to the stage this weekend at Worksop's Acorn Theatre

Music Masters will play at Worksop's Acorn Theatre on March 20.

Enjoy an unforgettable night of magical music from 50s and 60s in the company of Music Masters.

The new Music Masters have emerged as arguably the hottest band on the 50s and 60s scene.

The band members have an ability to perfectly recreate the sound and atmosphere of that momentous period 50 to 60 years ago when music sent an exciting buzz around the country.

The musicians within Music Masters have a musical pedigree second to none, and have been part of the successful UK bands Dave Berry and The Cruisers, The Sheffields, Joe Cocker, Paintbox, and The Voices of P.G. Johnson, to name just a few.

Enjoy a blast from the past with a night of fabulous music that is not to be missed.

Tickets are £17, available online via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/acorntheatre/t-yooyek

For more information on this and other forthcoming shows at the venue, visit the Acorn Theatre’s website at https://acorntheatre.org

