Hits galore from punk legends The Stranglers when latest tour comes to area

See The Stranglers next year when their 50th anniversary concert comes to venues in Nottingham and Sheffield.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, March 19/Sheffield City Hall, March 21.

The punk veterans The Stranglers, one of the most iconic and influential bands in British music history, will celebrate their 50th year anniversary in 2024 with a UK and Irish tour.

Since playing their last full-scale UK tour in 2022, the band has turned their minds to how they would like to celebrate their 50th anniversary with their fans.

First formed in 1974, The Stranglers’ uncompromising attitude was embraced by the punk movement but their musicianship and menace transcended the genre.

They created their own unique sound and achieved more than 25 Top 40 singles and 18 Top 40 albums, with their most recent release Dark Matters reaching number four, their highest UK chart position since Feline in the early 80s and acclaimed as their best in decades.

Details: See www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.