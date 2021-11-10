Hit podcasting teachers to visit Nottingham Glee in 2022 on UK tour
Two Mr Ps in a Podcast Live
Nottingham Glee Club, May 1, 2022/Sheffield Memorial Hall, April 24, 2022.
Teaching and podcasting sensations the Two Mr Ps will be taking their award-winning podcast on a new string of 40 live dates.Brothers Lee and Adam Parkinson will delight audiences with hilarious stories from their experiences of teaching in the nation’s primary schools, reminisce on their own childhood school days and celebrate the never-dull world of education.Lee Parkinson (Mr P) has been a primary school teacher for 14 years. Still working part-time in school and leading training sessions, he has since become one of the most followed teachers on social media in the UK.Three years ago, he and his younger brother Adam (who also works in a primary school as a HLTA) started their hit podcast.Within a year, it had amassed more than four million episode listens.
Details: See www.glee.co.uk/nottingham