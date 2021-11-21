Hit podcast Table Manners will serve up live treat in Sheffield next year

Hit podcast Table Manners features Jessie and Lennie Ware and is coming to Sheffield City Hall next year.

Sheffield City Hall, Oval Hall, May 4.

The award-winning no. 1 smash hit podcast Table Manners will be embarking on a debut live UK tour.Jessie Ware and her mum Lennie will be heading to Sheffield City Hall in May. The upcoming tour will see the pair take their hilarious and loveable podcast on the road, with a special guest joining them for each show. Alongside the popular podcast series, Jessie Ware recently dropped her latest collaboration with pop icon Kylie Minogue and boasts multiple top ten UK hits, with her fourth album, ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ reaching critical acclaim.Jessie says: “I’m thrilled to be going on tour across the UK with my mother. We’ve been waiting to do this for this for two long years! What started out as a chat in mum’s kitchen with just one person has turned into a tribe of food loving devotees and we cannot WAIT to bring Table Manners up and down the country.”

Details: Tickets for Table Manners can be found at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

