Hit podcast Parenting Hell hits the road for Motorpoint Arena Nottingham visit
Parenting Hell Live
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, April 19, 2023.
Comedians Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe will be bringing their hit podcast to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena next year as part of UK tour.With nearly 50 million downloads, the chart topping podcast has seen them discuss the highs and lows of parenting (and life).From the stresses of sleep deprivation to building a trampoline in the dark, they have kept us company through a pandemic but now they're booking a babysitter and making a night of it.Both Rob and Josh are familiar faces from their appearances on TV in shows such as Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, The Last Leg, All Together Now, Insert Name Here, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here….Now!, Hypothetical and many more.Josh also hosts his own successful 90s football podcast Quickly Kevin Will He Score.
Details: For tickets to see them, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com