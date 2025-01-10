Hit musical with real bite is heading for Retford Majestic Theatre

Don't miss Vampires Rock at Retford Majestic Theatre.

​Vampires Rock - Eternal Love: The Musical

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Retford Majestic Theatre, January 23.

Steve Steinman has hit number one in the Amazon Rock Music Chart with the release of the soundtrack to his new musical Vampires Rock – Eternal Love, beating the Wicked Soundtrack, plus albums from Pink Floyd and Robbie Williams.

The double album of 20 original songs, drawn from Eternal Love: The Musical, even enjoyed a top five place in the overall Amazon Music chart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It marks the third consecutive number one album on Amazon or iTunes, or both, for producer, writer and performer Steve, whose 38-date Eternal Love UK tour comes to Retford soon.

“I was proud of my previous number one albums – Take a Leap of Faith and Heaven’s Gate,” says Steve, “but initial album sales of Eternal Love have surpassed these.”

Eternal Love: The Musical is the third in the Vampires Rock trilogy. “It’s an hilarious, brand-new rock musical, once again featuring our incredible cast,” says Steve. We will take audiences on an epic journey into a fantastical, dark, thrilling world filled with vampires. The love-struck Vampire Baron searches for eternal love as he takes his new bride.”

Details: For more on ticket availability go to https://www.majesticretford.org/

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.