Hit musical with real bite is heading for Retford Majestic Theatre
Retford Majestic Theatre, January 23.
Steve Steinman has hit number one in the Amazon Rock Music Chart with the release of the soundtrack to his new musical Vampires Rock – Eternal Love, beating the Wicked Soundtrack, plus albums from Pink Floyd and Robbie Williams.
The double album of 20 original songs, drawn from Eternal Love: The Musical, even enjoyed a top five place in the overall Amazon Music chart.
It marks the third consecutive number one album on Amazon or iTunes, or both, for producer, writer and performer Steve, whose 38-date Eternal Love UK tour comes to Retford soon.
“I was proud of my previous number one albums – Take a Leap of Faith and Heaven’s Gate,” says Steve, “but initial album sales of Eternal Love have surpassed these.”
Eternal Love: The Musical is the third in the Vampires Rock trilogy. “It’s an hilarious, brand-new rock musical, once again featuring our incredible cast,” says Steve. We will take audiences on an epic journey into a fantastical, dark, thrilling world filled with vampires. The love-struck Vampire Baron searches for eternal love as he takes his new bride.”
Details: For more on ticket availability go to https://www.majesticretford.org/
