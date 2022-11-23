Hit musical The Bodyguard is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal in 2023

Nottingham Theatre Royal, July 3 to 8, 2023.

The international, award-winning smash-hit musical The Bodyguard is back in the area next summer so make sure you get your tickets nice and early to see it.

Starring Pussycat Doll, and multi-platinum Grammy nominated Melody Thornton as Rachel Marron and Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Ayden Callaghan as Frank Farmer, this musical is not to be missed.

Check out The Bodyguard next year at Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Matt Crockett)

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge – what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

A breathtakingly romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a whole host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, Greatest Love Of All, Million Dollar Bill, I Wanna Dance With Somebody and one of the greatest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

Please note that Melody Thornton will perform the role of Rachel Marron at all evening performances only.

Details: For more on how to get your tickets to see The Bodyguard, see www.trch.co.uk

