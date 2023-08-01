Hit musical Heathers is not to be missed on visit to Nottingham Theatre Royal

The blackly comic musical Heathers is not to be missed at Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo by Pamela Raith)

​This follows on from its multiple successful West End runs.

Making it beautiful in blue, Jenna Innes (Les Miserables) takes on the role of angst-ridden teen, Veronica Sawyer, while returning to the role of Jason ‘J.D’ Dean is Jacob Fowler (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, this high octane, black comedy, rock musical based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all-time - starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater - is back with a bang.

Most Popular

Welcome to Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day.

But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers and her dreams of popularity may finally come true, mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody…

Award-winning writing team Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s hit musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, and its European premiere saw it become the highest grossing show at The Other Palace, having sold more than 20,000 tickets across the run and selling out prior to its opening gala performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It had a similar success on transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Erin Caldwell and Maddison Firth in a scene from Heathers The Musical (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)

The smash-hit return engagement at The Other Palace under Bill Kenwright continues to excite and delight audiences.

The musical is directed by acclaimed American screen and stage director Andy Fickman, with choreography by Thriller Live’s Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, musical direction by Will Joy and sound by Dan Samson.

Jenna Innes’s stage credits include Les Miserables, Les Miserables The Staged Concert, A Spoonful of Sherman, Some Lovers and Animus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jacob Fowler’s stage credits include Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Dreamboats and Petticoats: Bringing On Back The Good Times, Heathers the Musical, Vanara, Kings Of Broadway, In Pieces and Mercury Musical Developments, Stiles and Drewe - Best New Song competition 2021, where he performed one of the finalist’s compositions.

Don't leave it too late to get your tickets to see Heathers The Musical (Photo by Pamela Raith)

In 2020 with his band Since September, Jacob won the BBC prime time show Little Mix: The Search. Following their win, the BBC went on to produce a mini-series documenting the band’s first official The Empty Seats Tour.

For more on how to get tickets for the visit to the area, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 9895555.