Hit chiller Ghost Stories will offer a theatrical experience like no other

​Ghost Stories

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, April 29 to May 3.

Tickets are now on sale to see the return of Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s supernatural sensation Ghost Stories in a full UK tour.

The tour of the country comes after Ghost Stories had wowed audiences across the globe with record breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film.

Ghost Stories is hitting the stage again next year (Photo credit: Chris Payne)

More spine-tingling and terrifying than ever, the Olivier Award-nominated show will visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham next year.

When Professor Goodman, arch-sceptic who is out to debunk the paranormal, embarks on an investigation of three apparent hauntings – as recounted by a nightwatchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman awaiting his first child – Goodman finds himself at the outer limits of rationality, and fast running out of explanations.

Enter a world full of thrilling twists and epic turns, where the ultimate love letter to horror is imagined live on stage. A fully sensory and electrifying encounter, Ghost Stories is one of London’s best reviewed plays of all time and will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat in a theatrical experience like no other.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets for the show, you can go to www.trch.co.uk