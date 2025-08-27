Hit after bl**dy hit in store from 10cc at Nottingham show

By Peter Ormerod
Published 27th Aug 2025, 14:21 BST
'The tour title is not an expression of exasperation, but a humorous nod to the fact we’re out doing it again': 10cc
Their genre-defying repertoire continues to captivate audiences across the world – and now 10cc are going to bring their greatest hits to Nottingham.

One of the UK’s most innovative and influential bands, 10cc have announced their return to the UK concert scene with the typically tongue-in-cheek And Another Bloody Greatest Hits Tour.

    Fronted by co-founder Graham Gouldman, 10cc have undergone a remarkable renaissance in recent years, evolving from cult status into a mainstream concert draw that sells out top venues from Stockholm to San Francisco and Amsterdam to Auckland and Sydney.

    They promise a hit-packed setlist including era-defining anthems like Rubber Bullets, Donna, Art for Art’s Sake, Dreadlock Holiday, and, of course, I’m Not In Love.

    Gouldman said: “The tour title is not an expression of exasperation, but a humorous nod to the fact we’re out doing it again. We’ve had the Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour, then the Ultimate Ultimate tour and couldn’t add a third. Our audiences know what to expect – hit after hit after hit, with a few variations.”

    Gouldman was made an MBE earlier this year for services to music.

    10cc play the Royal Concert Hall on March 6. Visit ticketline.co.uk to book.

