HiFi Sean and David McAlmont release brand new album Twilight

Musical favourites HiFi Sean and David McAlmont have once again joined forces for their new album Twilight.

Released on 14 February on Plastique Recordings, Twilight is the follow up to last year’s album Daylight.

David explained the idea behind the new single Star.

He said: “A long time ago a very bright star was said to have heralded a momentous birth.

David McAlmont and HiFi Sean have teamed up again for their new album Twilight.

“Nice idea, but does it mean that the rest of us are not special because our births were not heralded in the

same way?

“Stars or no stars, …… life is the gift.”

The album is available on Deluxe Vinyl version with a signed art print and flexi disc featuring opening track ‘The Comedown’ in collaboration with The Blessed Madonna who guest vocals on it.

“Twilight” is a twelve-track night drive from dusk ‘til dawn, with all the moments in-between.

The album begins with ‘The Comedown,’ a collaboration with their friend ‘The Blessed Madonna’ who also narrates, “I can hear my heart beating like a drum.”

The title track ‘Twilight’ follows, an immersive wall of choral sounds and field recordings, incorporating David’s favourite birdsong and Sean’s dogs, Fred and Barney.

‘Sorry I Made You Cry’ is one of the standout moments on the album. A warped doo-wop influenced torch song from Sean’s twisted droning synths to its wonky exploding chorus where David exclaims, “I’m not as good at sleeping when we’re lying awake.”

Sean said: “‘I wanted to make this album feel like you were in a dark head space while being hugged by your favourite person at the same time.”

David added: “All I know is we set out to make a little sister for Daylight and ended up with our best album so far…”

Track listing below:

1.The Comedown

2.Twilight

3.Uptown / Downtown

4.Driftaway

5.Sorry I Made You Cry

6.Goodbye Drama Queen

7.Equinox’s Children

8.High With You

9.Night Drive

10.Star

11.Sleeping Pill

12.Sirens

