He's never gonna say goodbye: Rick Astley comes to Nottingham

Rick Astley will play in Nottingham as part if his Reflection tour

Multi-million selling pop hero Rick Astley has announced a show in Nottingham as his career continues in remarkable style.

Rick Astley’s story is a tale of two chapters. In 1987, he became an unlikely global phenomenon as his era-defining smash Never Gonna Give You Up established him as an international chart-topping, Brit Award-winning global star - a status heightened by further hits such as Whenever You Need Somebody and Together Forever. His debut album, Whenever You Need Somebody, sold 15.2m copies worldwide and made him a household name. But then he stepped away from the spotlight, seemingly leaving that chapter of his life firmly in the past.

Rick’s second chapter then started when he celebrated his half-century by returning to the top of the charts with 2016’s ‘50’ – having become an online cult sensation. The somehow still boyish singer, songwriter and producer has stayed at the top of his game ever since, leading to collaborations with everyone from Foo Fighters to Blossoms, a double bill of festival sets at Glastonbury, and a number 2 chart position for his new album Are We There Yet?. Rick has gone on to release eight studio albums, selling over 40 million records worldwide, and has played and toured around the world multiple times. After taking a break in 2025, Rick is heading out on his UK arena tour next year. On October 9, Rick will also release the paperback edition of his Top 10 Sunday Times Bestseller autobiography Never.

Support comes from Gabrielle, best known for hits including Dreams, Give Me a Little More Time, Rise, When a Woman and Out of Reach.

Astley plays the Motorpoint Arena on April 22, 2026. Visit rickastley.co.uk to book.