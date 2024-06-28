Performers galore will feature at this year's Worksop Pride Afterparty event on July 13 at North Notts Arena.

​Worksop Pride Afterparty

​North Notts Arena, Worksop, Saturday, July 13, 6pm.

Music fans in the area have plenty to look forward when the Worksop Pride Official AfterParty event takes place.

This year, the theme is Heroes and the event promises a night of spectacular celebration and entertainment.

Sponsored by Savoy Cinema Worksop, Carole’s Kitchen, Paw to Paw, and Roadrunner Private Hire, the event features an impressive line-up of music performers.

Headlining the show are A’Whora from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn, delivering an electrifying DJ set.

Also performing are Ivanna Drink from RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Cherry West the Red Berry of Edinburgh, local drag star Emma Maezin, Maureen McManus, and Moxie Mayhem.Amanda Lovett from The Traitors will guest host, adding her signature charisma. A highlight of the evening will be a flag parade, showcasing unity and pride.

Details: For more on tickets for the event, you can go to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/shantay-u-slay/t-mokonnd