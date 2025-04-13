Here's seven of the best for comedy fans across our area to enjoy

Murder She Didn't Write is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal soon. (Photo by Pamela Raith Photography)

Laughter will be in plentiful supply at venues across our area in the coming months, thanks to a selection of tantalising shows that are coming your way.

Don your deerstalker and grab your magnifying glass because the improvised whodunnit Murder, She Didn’t Write comes to Theatre Royal Nottingham on April 25 and 26.

This cleverly comedic show will see improv legends Degrees of Error perform an entirely improvised murder mystery each night, across the country.

In this ingenious show, the audience becomes the author as a classic Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery is written live.

With seven sell-out Edinburgh Fringe runs behind them, the talented company perform an ensemble of brightly coloured characters, with the murderer and victim chosen by an audience member, in a Cluedo-esque take on the improv format.

From a poisoning at a synchronised swimming gala, to being crushed to death at a Love Island recoupling, the slick and experienced cast use quick-witted humour to turn nonsensical story lines into a hilarious and unique show every time.

For more on how to get tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Before then, the monthly comedy club at Cast, Doncaster, returns on Friday, April 18, with a quintet of hilarious performers.

Don't miss Rhymes Against Humanity: The Improvised Musical.

Headlining is Jo Enright, critically acclaimed for her role of Angela in hit ITV Sitcom The Job Lot.

Jo has also starred alongside Steve Coogan in I’m Alan Partridge, with Peter Kay in Phoenix Nights, and Ricky Gervais in After Life.

Other comedy roles include in BBC Two sitcom Lab Rats and the BBC’s Life’s Too Short as Warwick Davis’s wife Sue.

For more than a decade now Jo has crafted a completely unique style of stand-up comedy. As well as accepting numerous invitations to perform it both on television and radio, Jo also thrives on live theatre performances, for which she has won several comedy awards including the Chortle Award for The Best Female Circuit Comic and Best Female on the Jongleurs Comedy Circuit award.

Stand-up ace Jo Enright.

Opening the night is Roger Monkhouse, a venerated veteran of the British comedy circuit with his sharp topical humour.

He has performed on Live From The Comedy Store and The World Stands Up, as well as being a writer for 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

His laconic delivery shields an engaging persona and an enquiring mind that is never far from an applause break.

Also appearing are Rich Austin, Jenny Reid and Karl White. Compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J. Brown. The show starts at 7.45pm.

Comedian Carl Donnelly (Photo by Richard Wood)

Tickets are £14.50 and are available via the box office on 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.

Rising stand-up ace Louise Young visits Nottingham’s Canalhouse on April 30 to perform latest live show Feral.

This debut show, nominated for an Edinburgh Comedy Award, is about class, chaos and coming out.

Through a number of chaotic life experiences the show delves into what it means to be an unpalatable type of working class, navigating the edges of poverty, mental illness and how easy it is to fall through the cracks. Whilst vulnerable, it’s equally warm and joyful, turning her Geordie lens on lesbian culture and her relationship with her Turkish side.

It is an upbeat look at dysfunction, haphazard living and feeling out of place in the arts.

For more on tickets to see her in action, go to https://www.ents24.com/nottingham-events/canalhouse/louise-young/7224657

Comedian Geoff Norcott will be back on the road with his Basic Bloke 2 tour. (Photo by Karla Gowlett)

Rhymes Against Humanity: The Improvised Musical will bring laughs aplenty to The Squire Performing Arts Centre in Nottingham on June 7.

Each one of Rhymes Against Humanity’s shows is a one-off piece of musical theatre, created in the moment.

Audience members will suggest a title and the talented cast will then perform a fully improvised musical.

From the opening number to the very last note of the finale, everything is being created on the spot. This is improvised comedy at its most thrilling – anything can happen.

With four years of sell-out shows at Leicester Comedy Festival and a nomination for “Best Improv Show”, this homegrown show continues to dazzle audiences all over.

For more on how to get tickets, go to https://squirepac.co.uk/whats-on/rhymes-against-humanity-the-improvised-musical/

Retford Majestic Theatre will welcome Paul Zerdin, winner of America’s Got Talent 2015, to perform his new touring show Jaw Drop on October 11.

Expect a night of laughter and jaw-dropping entertainment featuring the remarkable talents of ventriloquist Zerdin, with a show that brings to life his delightful cast of characters including Sam, the cocky teenager; Albert, the 96-year-old with a razor-sharp wit; and the Baby, who hilariously believes the world revolves around him.

Adding to the hilarity are Paul’s dim-witted American bodyguard Roger and an outrageous Urban Fox. This tour also marks the return of Paul’s TV and radio personality character, Alasdair Rimmer, who is eager to make a comeback with Paul’s help.

The evening will also include his famous human dummy routine with an exciting new twist.

For more on the visit, you can go to https://www.majesticretford.org/

A new tour from double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Carl Donnelly comes to The Squire Performing Arts Centre in Nottingham on November 28.

Carl’s credits include Mock The Week, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, and Russell Howard’s Good News.

Carl’s new show, Another Round, takes in all kinds of challenges, including serious family illness and his own hospitalisation for stomach ulcers - but despite this and Carl googling anti-leakage boxer shorts and crying in a Turkish barbers, he manages, as ever, to find the funny.

From his hospitalisation during last year’s Melbourne Comedy Festival to the harrowing experience of his young daughter battling a serious illness later in the year, Carl’s life has been anything but ordinary.

Carl has recently supported Kevin Bridges on his international tour and has performed at the most prestigious festivals in the comedy world, from Montreal’s Just For Laughs to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, as well as ones closer to home such as Kilkenny Cat Laughs.

But, with his signature blend of honesty and wit, Carl turns life’s darkest moments into comedy gold.

For more on tickets for Carl’s visit to the venue later in the year, you can go to https://squirepac.co.uk

Finally, Geoff Norcott will be at Just The Tonic Nottingham on February 15, 2026, to perform his latest stand-up show Basic Bloke 2 - There’s No Bloke Without Fire.

This is Geoff’s first touring show under a Labour government, so he’s got plenty to get off his chest, not least because there’s nothing quite so British as being promised a brave new dawn then realising it’s as bad as the last one.

Geoff will savour getting his teeth into the new ‘big beasts’ of British politics, with scathing words for Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves (while being surprisingly positive about the idea of Angela Rayner as PM).

Culturally, Geoff is conscious that – as the global headwinds shift right – he might end up at odds with people who used to be on ‘his side’.

He’s dismayed to find that some of the cultural right weren’t really against censorship and cancellation, they just wanted to be the ones doing it. What’s more, Geoff can’t get his head around people who shared his suspicion of the EU’s power openly salivating over the idea of Britain becoming Trump’s 51st State.

For more on tickets to see the show, you can go to https://www.justthetonic.com/nottingham-comedy/