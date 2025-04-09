Helm will be in great Nick when his autumn tour visits Nottingham and Sheffield venues
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The tour visits Nottingham Arts Theatre on October 23 and Sheffield Leadmill on November 19.
The man with the golden larynx is back – and he’s aiming high. The International Treasure-in-Waiting is going to give you the best night of you lives, whether you want it or not.
On his last tour, Nick promised you a Super Fun Good Time Show and, except for one man in Hull, no-one could say he did anything other than more than deliver.
Nick Helm is the greatest living all-round entertainer of his or any generation, living or dead, and he’s coming to a town near you!
Since starting stand-up comedy in 2007, Nick quickly gained attention from across the industry for his hilarious blend of one-liners, stories, poems and songs.
Across his career, he's twice been nominated for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards (2011 and 2013), and has won numerous accolades including Dave’s Funniest Joke of The Fringe (2011), Best Breakthrough Artist at the British Comedy Awards (2014), The Times Breakthrough Award at The South Bank Sky Arts Awards (2014), and Best Music and Variety Artist at the Chortle Awards (2015).
He has released two successful albums, and was also nominated for a BAFTA for short film Elephant, which he co-wrote, directed and starred in.
He has also been seen on Uncle, Loaded, Nick Helm’s Heavy Entertainment, Live at the Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and many more.
For more on how to get tickets for Nick’s shows in the area, you can go to nick-helm.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.