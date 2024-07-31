Heartwarming kids' ballet to hit stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre in 2025

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hansel And Gretel

Mansfield Palace Theatre, April 29, 2005.

Northern Ballet’s heart-warming new ballet for children will be touring to theatres across the UK in the spring.

In an environmental reimagining of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale, Hansel and Gretel take a trip into the forest, unaware of the damage they leave behind.When they get lost, the siblings meet a host of spirited friends who teach them how we can all better look after the planet - and have some fun along the way!

The 40-minute ballet is designed for children aged three and above and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together.It is the latest in Northern Ballet’s extensive repertoire of award-winning ballets for children, which have been touring around the UK for over a decade.

To coincide with the ballet’s environmental message, most of the sets and costumes will be sustainably created with recycled materials.

Hansel And Gretel will be choreographed by Northern Ballet company dancers George Liang and Harris Beattie. The ballet will be performed to live music which will be composed by Colin Scott, Northern Ballet’s company pianist.

Details: For more, see www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk